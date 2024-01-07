Previous
Look Through Any Window by cdcook48
Photo 377

Look Through Any Window

I'm sure The Hollies were on the inside looking out. Here, despite the reflections, I'm still on the outside looking in. Story of my life. https://youtu.be/F1E-9ZwoKnA?si=qF0MutC7eFjTIq-p
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Chris Cook

eDorre ace
Love this shot and the variety in the windows
January 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture with great textures and reflections. I love the Hollies and always have ;-)
January 8th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
What a dramatic facade with wonderful windows!
January 8th, 2024  
