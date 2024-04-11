Previous
Obligatory Blossom Shot by cdcook48
Obligatory Blossom Shot

It’s spring so I guess I have to take a blossom shot. I was struck by the contrast between the clean shapes and lines of the modern office building and the free flowing branches and blossoms of the tree.
Chris Cook

