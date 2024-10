London Farm House

London Farm was established in 1888 on the south arm of the Fraser River in Richmond, BC. The farm house was built in 1896 and enlarged in 1906. It is now an historical site which gives a glimpse of farm life at the turn of the last century. Those of you who follow me know how much I enjoy shooting historical sites (and old stuff in general). If I lived in Europe I'd go nuts. Probably wear out my camera inside of a month.