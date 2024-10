Toadstool

A little fun in the backyard today. This fly agaric mushroom had opened out into a flat toadstool so of course I had to put a toad on it. OK, so it's actually a frog but it was the closest thing I could find among my wife's garden ornaments. It was too heavy for the mushroom, I toppled the first one I tried it on, so I had to hold it just above the mushroom then use the remove tool in Photoshop to get rid of my hand.