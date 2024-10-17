Previous
Disc Golf by cdcook48
Disc Golf

Visiting my brother in Victoria we went for a walk past a local disc golf course and my brother, who is an avid disc golfer, struck up a conversation with this fellow. I took some pictures of him and promised to send him copies.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Diana ace
Such a great action shot and perfect timing, love the concentrated look.
October 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I had to go and look that up, I have never heard of disc golf! Nice action shot
October 19th, 2024  
