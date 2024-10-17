Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1279
Disc Golf
Visiting my brother in Victoria we went for a walk past a local disc golf course and my brother, who is an avid disc golfer, struck up a conversation with this fellow. I took some pictures of him and promised to send him copies.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
1747
photos
163
followers
88
following
350% complete
View this month »
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
Latest from all albums
1273
1274
455
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sportsaction23
Diana
ace
Such a great action shot and perfect timing, love the concentrated look.
October 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I had to go and look that up, I have never heard of disc golf! Nice action shot
October 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close