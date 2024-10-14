Previous
Sunset by cdcook48
Sunset

Our first night on board the cruise ship gave us the Northern Lights, which I posted yesterday, the second night gave us this spectacular sunset. That’s my wife taking a photo of it. Mother Nature did her best to keep us entertained.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Fantastic
October 16th, 2024  
Wow! Love seeing your wife framing the shot on her phone.
October 16th, 2024  
Wonderful pic
October 16th, 2024  
