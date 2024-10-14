Sign up
Sunset
Our first night on board the cruise ship gave us the Northern Lights, which I posted yesterday, the second night gave us this spectacular sunset. That’s my wife taking a photo of it. Mother Nature did her best to keep us entertained.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
Tags
sunset
iphone11
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
October 16th, 2024
KV
Wow! Love seeing your wife framing the shot on her phone.
October 16th, 2024
Corinne C
Wonderful pic
October 16th, 2024
