Mushrooms by cdcook48
Photo 1283

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are everywhere in my backyard at this time of year. This group is growing in a damp corner of my lawn. I placed the camera on a small plank of wood and used a handheld LED light to provide side illumination. Bob, if you are so inclined.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Chris Cook

Kerry McCarthy ace
Great pov and focus. Love the pretty, soft color, too.
October 22nd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Love how you have captured the translucent look of some of the vanes (is that the right word?)
October 22nd, 2024  
amyK ace
Very cool fungi and nice lighting
October 22nd, 2024  
