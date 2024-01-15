Sign up
Photo 1063
Canoe Passage
This creek is known as Canoe Passage but no canoes on it today, the recent cold spell has it frozen over.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
15th January 2024 1:25pm
Tags
ice
,
landscape
,
creek
Diana
ace
Wonderful scenery beautifully captured.
January 16th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
looks so beautiful
January 16th, 2024
