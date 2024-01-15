Previous
Canoe Passage

This creek is known as Canoe Passage but no canoes on it today, the recent cold spell has it frozen over.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Diana ace
Wonderful scenery beautifully captured.
January 16th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks so beautiful
January 16th, 2024  
