Photo 1064
Garry Point.
Forestry is BC’s biggest industry, consequently our shorelines are littered with logs that break away from the log booms. They are actually convenient to sit on or lean against when soaking up the sun in the summer.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
Tags
beach
,
logs
