Garry Point. by cdcook48
Photo 1064

Garry Point.

Forestry is BC’s biggest industry, consequently our shorelines are littered with logs that break away from the log booms. They are actually convenient to sit on or lean against when soaking up the sun in the summer.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Chris Cook

