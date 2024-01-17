Winter

After a week of sub zero temperatures we got hit with the first significant snowstorm of the season. Schools were closed and people were advised to stay home. So what did I do? Well I went out of course. I wasn't going to miss an opportunity to get some photos in the snow. After a couple of hours I went back home and shoveled my driveway then made myself a cup of hot chocolate. By the time it stopped snowing we had over a foot of the stuff. More is predicted for tomorrow before it turns to rain on Friday. Not looking forward to that sloppy mess.