Finn Slough, Snow Storm by cdcook48
Photo 1073

Finn Slough, Snow Storm

Because of drab, rainy weather I haven't felt motivated to go out and shoot so here is one left over from our snow storm last week
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Chris Cook

Diane ace
Great wintery scene!
January 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this winter wonderland, there is so much snow!
January 26th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
I'm expecting elves and reindeer to pop out somewhere.
January 26th, 2024  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
An environment best to see through a window or a lovely image taken by someone else!
January 26th, 2024  
