Previous
Driving Through the Storm by cdcook48
Photo 1075

Driving Through the Storm

Full disclosure: the lightning was added in post. I have never had any success shooting lightning, though not for lack of trying. This was a rather grey, drab shot I took earlier today whilst out running errands. It has been raining all day so I decided to stay in this afternoon and have a play on the computer with this image to see if I could turn it into something interesting. I darkened it for drama and although it was raining when I shot it, the rain didn't show up in the image so I took it into ON1 Effects and added a rain filter, reducing the opacity to make it more subtle. It still wasn't doing it for me so I decided to take it into Luminar to add the lightning. That is not something I would normally do but I liked what it did for this photo. bob, if you are so inclined
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
294% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
What a story telling image and narration
January 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow I would never have guessed, what a great result. Looks so dramatic fav
January 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise