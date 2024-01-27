Driving Through the Storm

Full disclosure: the lightning was added in post. I have never had any success shooting lightning, though not for lack of trying. This was a rather grey, drab shot I took earlier today whilst out running errands. It has been raining all day so I decided to stay in this afternoon and have a play on the computer with this image to see if I could turn it into something interesting. I darkened it for drama and although it was raining when I shot it, the rain didn't show up in the image so I took it into ON1 Effects and added a rain filter, reducing the opacity to make it more subtle. It still wasn't doing it for me so I decided to take it into Luminar to add the lightning. That is not something I would normally do but I liked what it did for this photo. bob, if you are so inclined