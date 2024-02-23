Sign up
Photo 1102
Fishing in the Fog
A foggy day helps when trying to create negative space.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
23rd February 2024 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot, the guy on the left looks pretty bored ;-)
February 24th, 2024
