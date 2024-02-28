Previous
Boulevard Oyster Bar by cdcook48
Photo 1107

Boulevard Oyster Bar

Back issues have prevented me from getting out to shoot the last couple of days so here is one I took earlier this month that I think fits in with contrast week. Sort of.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Joanne Diochon
I love it, what an interesting door.
February 29th, 2024  
