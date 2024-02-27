Sign up
Photo 1106
In the Light
Another high ISO shot for contrast week.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
24th February 2024 5:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Diana
ace
Perfect capture and timing, the contrasts are just fabulous! I love the repetitive lighting too.
February 28th, 2024
