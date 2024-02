Walking at Night

For Flash of Red high contrast. This was taken hand held at ISO 16,000. The ability to be able take a usable image at such a crazy ISO still blows my mind. Back in the film days ISO 800 was about as fast as it got. You could push it a bit in developing but seriously, 16,000?!



After last weeks split toning I thought I was done with that but I used it on this image. A hint of yellow for the highlights and a touch of blue for the shadows gave it the look I was after for this image.