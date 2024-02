.Terry Fox Statue

Commemorating a Canadian hero, Terry Fox, who raised millions of dollars for cancer research while attempting to run across Canada on one leg. His run was cut short when the cancer that cost him his right leg returned, ultimately costing him his life a year later. Terry Fox runs are held annually across the country and have raised $850 million since 1981. This statue stands outside BC Place, a sports arena that houses Vancouver's football team and soccer team. as well as many other events.