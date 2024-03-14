Calling All Abandoned...eScooters?

Calling All Abandoned Carts is a fun ongoing thread started by @northy some years ago. I have added to it from time to time and I am always on the lookout for carts in unusual places. Yesterday I was walking the dog along the river and noticed this electric scooter sitting there. I thought it odd that noone was there but when I walked by it again on my return 30 minutes later I realized it had been abandoned. It is a rental so maybe someone ran out of charge or perhaps someone used a stolen credit card to steal it and drove it til it died. Anyway, Lime is the name of the rental company and it has a touch of green on it so it matches todays Rainbow March colour.