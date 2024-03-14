Previous
Calling All Abandoned...eScooters? by cdcook48
Calling All Abandoned...eScooters?

Calling All Abandoned Carts is a fun ongoing thread started by @northy some years ago. I have added to it from time to time and I am always on the lookout for carts in unusual places. Yesterday I was walking the dog along the river and noticed this electric scooter sitting there. I thought it odd that noone was there but when I walked by it again on my return 30 minutes later I realized it had been abandoned. It is a rental so maybe someone ran out of charge or perhaps someone used a stolen credit card to steal it and drove it til it died. Anyway, Lime is the name of the rental company and it has a touch of green on it so it matches todays Rainbow March colour.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Chris Cook

@cdcook48

Diana ace
How amazing is that, great find and capture. Did you let the company know where it is?
March 15th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
and that same person will complain how expensive they are to hire next time they want one ....
March 15th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Good shot, story and colour theme.
March 15th, 2024  
