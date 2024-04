Car Parts

In a kind of a follow up to yesterday’s posts I put together a little collage of detail shots. Clockwise from top left: door from 1961 International Metro Van; front wheel of a 1970 Chevy Van; headlight from a 1939 GMC truck; steering wheel from a 1939 Plymouth Deluxe; and in the centre an old gas pump, probably from the sixties, providing the fuel all these vehicles needed.