Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
141 / 365
Goal? . . . or not?
So, did it count as a goal or not?
9th December 2019
9th Dec 19
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
141
photos
65
followers
55
following
38% complete
View this month »
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
9th December 2019 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
football
,
sports
,
soccer
Kathy
ace
Great actions shot. I like how you got the guys in the air and the one bouncing the ball off his back. Looks like you've become the team photographer. Well done.
January 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close