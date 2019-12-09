Previous
Next
Goal? . . . or not? by chejja
141 / 365

Goal? . . . or not?

So, did it count as a goal or not?
9th December 2019 9th Dec 19

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Great actions shot. I like how you got the guys in the air and the one bouncing the ball off his back. Looks like you've become the team photographer. Well done.
January 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise