Pepper Vase by chejja
Pepper Vase

A friend dropped by today and brought me flowers arranged in a yellow pepper- very creative and pretty.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Caroline

@chejja
Milanie ace
Very pretty
July 3rd, 2023  
