I Wonder Where it Leads To

I was parking on a residential street when I noticed this very interesting vintage gate set in a hedge at a house across the street. I felt compelled to photograph it. I took several photos from across the street with a longer lens, so I wouldn't have to walk right up to the property and cause concern to the home owner. Apparently, I was not as discreet as I thought since a woman came running out of the house saying, "I live here. Do you mind if I ask why you are taking pictures of my house?" I explained to her that I wasn't photographing her house, but that it was her wonderful old gate that had caught my attention. She asked a lot of questions and seemed very skeptical at first, but by the end of our conversation she seemed alright with the whole idea. I am happy with the way the photo came out. I think I'll stop by and give her a copy of the photo of her wonderful gate when I am next in her neighborhood.