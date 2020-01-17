Previous
Next
I Wonder Where it Leads To by chejja
155 / 365

I Wonder Where it Leads To

I was parking on a residential street when I noticed this very interesting vintage gate set in a hedge at a house across the street. I felt compelled to photograph it. I took several photos from across the street with a longer lens, so I wouldn't have to walk right up to the property and cause concern to the home owner. Apparently, I was not as discreet as I thought since a woman came running out of the house saying, "I live here. Do you mind if I ask why you are taking pictures of my house?" I explained to her that I wasn't photographing her house, but that it was her wonderful old gate that had caught my attention. She asked a lot of questions and seemed very skeptical at first, but by the end of our conversation she seemed alright with the whole idea. I am happy with the way the photo came out. I think I'll stop by and give her a copy of the photo of her wonderful gate when I am next in her neighborhood.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise