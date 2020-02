Lakeside Nature Forms

Forms in Nature- Day 3

I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for the first 8 days is "Forms in Nature." I took this while walking along the lake at Topeekeegee Yugnee (T.Y.) Park in Hollywood, Florida, just as the sun was starting to go down.