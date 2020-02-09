Seminole Architectural Form

Forms in Architecture- Day 9

I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for days 10-16 is "Forms in Architecture." I thought my photo was fitting for transitioning from "Forms of Nature" to "Forms of Architecture." We live very close to the Seminole Indian Reservation. These are Chickees, built with palmetto thatch roofs over a bald cypress log frame. These are built by Seminoles exactly like the homes adopted by the tribe during the 2nd and 3rd Seminole Wars, when they were pushed further back into the Everglades. The only difference is that their homes had raised floors, about 3 feet off the ground, to protect from flooding and animals. Today, they still make Chickees, mostly to sell as shelters for parks, beaches, or pool areas. I remember as a child growing up in Miami, going on drives out west on Tamiami Trail in the evening to see the sunset and, when we got far enough out of the city, we could see Seminoles living in their Chickees.