The Architecture of India

Forms in Architecture- Day 11

I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for days 10-16 is "Forms in Architecture." I am continuing my own mini theme within the Architecture theme by taking pictures each day of a form of architecture that represents one of the many cultures that make up my very diverse city. So far, I have posted photos of Seminole Chickees and the bell tower of a Greek Orthodox Church. Today, it is a Hindu Temple. I was driving on Griffin Road on my way to a different potential option for today's photo, when I spotted this elaborate Hindu temple that I never knew existed. I had to make a U-turn and return. I wish I could have spent more time walking around and taking photos from different perspectives, but there were cameras and a sign posted at the entrance warning that the property was under video surveillance, and that trespassing and loitering was forbidden. I snapped a few photos, but I didn't want to appear too suspicious on film. I felt pretty brave pulling into the parking lot and stepping out to take a few shots from a vantage point near my vehicle, but it was too good of a match for this week's theme to pass by.