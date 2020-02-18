Previous
Next
Still Life by chejja
178 / 365

Still Life

Still Life- Day 18
I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for this week is "Still Life."
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

wendy frost ace
Great capture
February 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise