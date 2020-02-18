Sign up
178 / 365
Still Life
Still Life- Day 18
I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for this week is "Still Life."
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Caroline
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
Tags
black and white
vase
still life
for2020
wendy frost
Great capture
February 19th, 2020
