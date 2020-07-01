Previous
Cape Florida Lighthouse by chejja
Cape Florida Lighthouse

The Cape Florida Lighthouse is the oldest structure in Miami-Dade. It stands in the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on the south end of Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida. The lighthouse is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
