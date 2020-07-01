Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
232 / 365
Cape Florida Lighthouse
The Cape Florida Lighthouse is the oldest structure in Miami-Dade. It stands in the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on the south end of Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida. The lighthouse is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
232
photos
79
followers
65
following
63% complete
View this month »
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
1st July 2020 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
miami
,
florida
,
lighthouse
,
key biscayne
,
cape florida
,
bill baggs state park
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close