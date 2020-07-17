Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
235 / 365
Gate Detail
This gate is outside what used to be a very plain building that served as the Polish Club. It was sold a few years back and renovated into the Lavan Catering and Event Venue, a fancy building used for receptions and group events.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
235
photos
78
followers
65
following
64% complete
View this month »
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
17th July 2020 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
metal
,
gate
,
metalwork
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close