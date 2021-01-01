Previous
Abstract by chejja
For my challenge this week, Frogger (Tim) @tdaug80 challenged me to try an abstract photograph. I had fun thinking this one up. It actually is a glass that has a black stripe design twisted around the outside. I set it on a piece of colored paper and shot straight down into the top of the glass. I found that I got the best result shooting outdoors in natural light, as indoor lighting caused undesired shadows and reflections. Just a little adjustment of the color afterwards, and this is the final result.
1st January 2021

Caroline

@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
Caroline ace
@tdaug80 Here is the second of my two responses to your challenge.
January 3rd, 2021  
Issi Bannerman
Very creative!
January 3rd, 2021  
Peter H
Very inventive.
January 3rd, 2021  
