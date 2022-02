Circle

Day 15 of the "Flash of Red Challenge", a month of black and white photography with a flash of red in celebration of Valentine's Day. Today's challenge was a black and white photo emphasizing shape. This is a dish by Coventry Porcelain. The pattern is called "Daily Blessings." Pieces have different Bible verses on them. I've collected it piece by piece until I now have a nice set of dishes, bowls, cups, and some serving pieces.