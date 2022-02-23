Sign up
Photo 407
Rectangle
Day 23 of the "Flash of Red Challenge", a month of black and white photography with a flash of red in celebration of Valentine's Day. Today's challenge was a black and white photo emphasizing shape. This is a small white china serving tray.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
Album
365
NIKON D610
Taken
24th February 2022 12:11am
Tags
black and white
rectangle
for2022
