Rectangle by chejja
Photo 407

Rectangle

Day 23 of the "Flash of Red Challenge", a month of black and white photography with a flash of red in celebration of Valentine's Day. Today's challenge was a black and white photo emphasizing shape. This is a small white china serving tray.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Caroline

