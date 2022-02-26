Previous
Next
Quietly by chejja
Photo 410

Quietly

Day26 of the "Flash of Red Challenge", a month of black and white photography with a flash of red in celebration of Valentine's Day. Today's challenge was a high key shot emphasizing white. This is a Willow Tree figure titled "Quietly."
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Sweet choice
February 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise