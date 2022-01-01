Previous
Happy New Year 2022 by cheriseinsocal
Happy New Year 2022

New Year's Eve 2021 we went Geocaching with friends, our handle, "team juicy" cached until about 2 AM on Jan. 1st, 2022. Downtown Temecula was hopping so we made sure to mask up and stay away from the crowds.
Cherise McGarry

