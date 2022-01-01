Sign up
121 / 365
Happy New Year 2022
New Year's Eve 2021 we went Geocaching with friends, our handle, "team juicy" cached until about 2 AM on Jan. 1st, 2022. Downtown Temecula was hopping so we made sure to mask up and stay away from the crowds.
1st January 2022
1st Jan 22
Cherise McGarry
@cheriseinsocal
I started taking photos with my mom's 110 camera in the early 1980's. I graduated to 35 mm and still believe that film is...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
1st January 2022 12:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#nye
,
#hotelpalomar
,
#temeculaca
