Strange things in our bedroom by cheriseinsocal
Strange things in our bedroom

In 2019 our friends bought us a couple of puppets after seeing "Puppet Up" at Knott's Scary Farm; three years later our puppet collection continues to grow, with the addition of Edna (grey hair) and her spouse Edward (not pictured).
2nd January 2022 2nd Jan 22

Cherise McGarry

@cheriseinsocal
I started taking photos with my mom's 110 camera in the early 1980's.
