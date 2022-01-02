Sign up
122 / 365
Strange things in our bedroom
In 2019 our friends bought us a couple of puppets after seeing "Puppet Up" at Knott's Scary Farm; three years later our puppet collection continues to grow, with the addition of Edna (grey hair) and her spouse Edward (not pictured).
2nd January 2022
2nd Jan 22
Cherise McGarry
@cheriseinsocal
I started taking photos with my mom's 110 camera in the early 1980's. I graduated to 35 mm and still believe that film is...
127
photos
0
followers
0
following
34% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3 XL
Taken
2nd January 2022 8:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#puppets
,
#piratehatsfordays
