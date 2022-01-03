Sign up
123 / 365
Oliver the Cat is Liquid
The saying "cats are liquid" must be true, as Oliver the Cat proves that cats can bend every which way and sleep in any position! Oliver hates the light in his eyes, so he often covers his face as he cannot wear an eye mask like his parents.
3rd January 2022
3rd Jan 22
0
0
Cherise McGarry
@cheriseinsocal
I started taking photos with my mom's 110 camera in the early 1980's. I graduated to 35 mm and still believe that film is...
127
photos
0
followers
0
following
34% complete
View this month »
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
3rd January 2022 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#cats
,
#cat
,
#siamese
