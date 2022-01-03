Previous
Next
Oliver the Cat is Liquid by cheriseinsocal
123 / 365

Oliver the Cat is Liquid

The saying "cats are liquid" must be true, as Oliver the Cat proves that cats can bend every which way and sleep in any position! Oliver hates the light in his eyes, so he often covers his face as he cannot wear an eye mask like his parents.
3rd January 2022 3rd Jan 22

Cherise McGarry

@cheriseinsocal
I started taking photos with my mom's 110 camera in the early 1980's. I graduated to 35 mm and still believe that film is...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise