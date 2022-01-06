Previous
Next
Happy 100th Birthday Shirley! by cheriseinsocal
125 / 365

Happy 100th Birthday Shirley!

My friend, Shirley, turns 100 this month and we had hoped to have a party for her but due to COVID, we have pushed it back a few months. Here's hoping she has a few more birthdays in her future!
6th January 2022 6th Jan 22

Cherise McGarry

@cheriseinsocal
I started taking photos with my mom's 110 camera in the early 1980's. I graduated to 35 mm and still believe that film is...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise