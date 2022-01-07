Previous
Sleepy cozy kitty by cheriseinsocal
126 / 365

Sleepy cozy kitty

Our cats love this leopard print piece of material I found at the thrift store - best $5.00 I could have spent! Oliver was cold this morning so I tucked him in and he slept like this for quite sometime.
7th January 2022

Cherise McGarry

@cheriseinsocal
I started taking photos with my mom's 110 camera in the early 1980's. I graduated to 35 mm and still believe that film is...
