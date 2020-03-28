PM10

Do you know what PM10 stands for?

I took a quick photo today in my garden, and went back inside... Why? They said there is overly high concentration of particles (size 10 micrometers) in the air. (sand from Sahara) and it is not recomended to be outside. The whole world jokes about Corona, but we have few more things to add. First there was a meteor falling near Zagreb (no damage) , a month ago, then here is Covid-19, then we had a strong devastating earthquake, now particles... We are definitely expecting alliens to land, or at least grasshoppers to complete the circle... In the mean time I intend to spend as much time as possible ingaging in my hobbies to keep me sane.