Every day... by cherrymartina
Photo 773

Every day...

...a new scene emerges. New flower opens, new angle of sun makes different shadows, new greens are taking over the background. Grown stems are leaning in new ways...
4th April 2020

Martina

@cherrymartina
After a long break I think it is time to come back to this wonderfull community. I missed posting photos every day, I missed the...
