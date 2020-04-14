Sign up
Photo 783
Grocery shopping
Bees are as busy as always. Nothing changed.... But our grocery shopping and ways to get all the supplies we are used to has changed a lot. It is not easy any more... It was never easy for bees, yet they never complain...
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Martina
ace
@cherrymartina
After a long break I think it is time to come back to this wonderfull community. I missed posting photos every day, I missed the...
933
photos
81
followers
111
following
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
147
780
148
781
149
150
782
783
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
13th April 2020 1:14pm
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
spring
,
blossom
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Great captured, amazing closeup
April 14th, 2020
