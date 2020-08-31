Previous
Rosa by cherrymartina
Photo 816

Rosa

Rosa means morning dew...It is pretty rare to see the dew on my morning walks by the sea during hot summer time... But I guess summer is ending...
31st August 2020

Martina

cherrymartina
After a long break I think it is time to come back to this wonderfull community. I missed posting photos every day, I missed the...
