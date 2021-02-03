Previous
Wounds and the rooftop bar by cherrymartina
Photo 864

Wounds and the rooftop bar

WAP #12. First real walk with camera around a city after the earthquake. I came to visit some old happy sites and I still have a lump in my throat when I walk around, and winter does not help, and neither does covid...
I wish I can show you with a pen some details on this photo...
Try to find them. You can see some roofs repaired, and some chimneys beiing brand new, You can see some walls broken and holes in them. You can see some roofs covered with foil, and others quickly repaired to make a house usefull. You can even see some construction workers on the roof on the left side if you look closer. But there is a little detail on the right side that makes me lough... As the roof fell off they cleared all out, secured it and made a terace with a bar and named it a "rooftop" bar. It was open, all through the summer and early fall....
Martina

