Her name is Dora by cherrymartina
Photo 874

Her name is Dora

She is holding a city door key... Dora was a daughter of the city doors Guardian, who was also a goldsmith and a jewler. She is also a romantic and tragic heroin of a Novel from 19th century...
@cherrymartina
