Lovor, laurus nobilis

Since I am at the Adriatic coast at the moment, I am presenting a very noble plant, laurel, lorbeer, lovor, or however you want to name it. This plant grows like a weed here, as a bush, or a tree if you please. The smell is divine, especially when it rains. The tea made of its leaves is healing for the throat ache and cough. I must say it helped me a lot when I had covid, last year. Therefore I always pick a bunch of leaves when I go home just in case someone needs it. Of course, the leaf is also a very nice spice for various dishes....