Working weekend by cherrymartina
Working weekend

Such a beautifull weekend. We spent most of it painting the fence, but when we have finished what we planed we went to the beach. Yes, the end of October, few hours of sunbathing under the hot sun, and a short swim in the sea.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Martina

@cherrymartina
2022- I keep hopping on and off 365. I am trying to keep up because this community and photography are great way...
