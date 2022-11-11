Previous
Seeds with wings by cherrymartina
Seeds with wings

They have fallen on my garden table with the rain, and when the late sun finally showed, they lit up....
Martina

@cherrymartina
2022- I keep hopping on and off 365. I am trying to keep up because this community and photography are great way...
