Photo 942
Rainy autumn day
Well, this kind of dull, grey, wet weather is typical for this time of year. That fact does not make me feel any better. It still makes me feel "njah"
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
0
0
Martina
@cherrymartina
2022- I keep hopping on and off 365. I am trying to keep up because this community and photography are great way...
942
photos
61
followers
95
following
258% complete
935
936
937
938
939
940
941
942
Tags
leaf
,
rain
,
garden
