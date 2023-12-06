Sign up
6 / 365
Fieldfare
Fieldfare in the apple tree.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
Cheryl Rose
ace
@cherylrose
I enjoy wildlife and close up / macro photography though I do dabble in landscape and abstract too. I'm located in Mid Wales, UK with...
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
3rd December 2023 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
fieldfare
