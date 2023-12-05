Red Squirrel

Another filler photo as couldn't get out to photograph today.



Taken just under a year ago on Anglesey, Wales. Probably the most memorable day photographing so far in my 30 or so years of using an SLR (now DSLR) camera.



I knew of the location and that there was a hidden dell (on private land) and was taking photos in the public area when one of the volunteers who keep an eye on the squirrels, asked if we wanted to go to the hidden dell feeding area - the most magical hour! Not just red squirrels all around us but lots of birds too! A day before my birthday too so couldn't have asked for more.