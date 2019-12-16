Previous
lights are up! by chimfa
Photo 2015

lights are up!

Teulada, a small town very close to us has itschristmas lights up now. I took this through the car window as Ed drove through the street as slowly as he dared!
16th December 2019 16th Dec 19

Jane Morley

@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
